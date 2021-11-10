Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.86.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

