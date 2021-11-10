Basid Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $753,493.00 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $753,493.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00218110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00091620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

