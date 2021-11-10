TNC Coin Hits Market Cap of $29.51 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $29.51 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00218110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00091620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

