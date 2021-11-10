Depth Token (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,198.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Depth Token has a market cap of $814,699.07 and approximately $58,198.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00218110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00091620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

