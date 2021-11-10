Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. 8,112,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.68. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.