Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.33). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TNP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 149,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

