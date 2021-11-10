Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DNUT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 2,638,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,759. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768 in the last three months.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

