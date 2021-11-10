Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenneco Call Options (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 call options.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $71,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.