Pegasystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,583 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,902% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. 266,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,523. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -403.86 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

