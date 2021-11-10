Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,572,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.