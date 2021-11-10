Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 29,572,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

