Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,322. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 85,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,041 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surgalign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.54% of Surgalign worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

