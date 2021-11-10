Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

In other Surgalign news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 85,100 shares of company stock worth $82,041 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surgalign stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 205.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.54% of Surgalign worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

