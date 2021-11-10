CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 3,991,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

