JOE Hits Market Capitalization of $289.01 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00003862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $289.01 million and $22.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00071511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00098504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,670.21 or 1.00038486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.83 or 0.07079909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 115,772,554 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

