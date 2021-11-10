Lisk Market Capitalization Reaches $441.89 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $441.89 million and $20.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00025167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

