Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

TGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 562,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

