Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $67.63 or 0.00104610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $124.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00279767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00143172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

