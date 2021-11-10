$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 717.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,586. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

