Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Acquires $103,320.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,435. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.