Robert G. Hrivnak Acquires 2,500 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 182,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 74.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 52.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

