Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Purchases 117,908 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

