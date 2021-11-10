Insider Buying: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Purchases 117,908 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
