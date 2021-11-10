Insider Selling: Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells 15,938 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DENN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 640,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DENN shares. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

