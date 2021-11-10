Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 6,073 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

KNBE stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.