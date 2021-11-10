Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

THR traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 73,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thermon Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11,286.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Thermon Group worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

