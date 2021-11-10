Thorstarter Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $32.78 million and $16.73 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00071511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00098504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,670.21 or 1.00038486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.83 or 0.07079909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

