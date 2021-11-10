ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $79.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 145,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,957. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.