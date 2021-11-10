Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.08. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $665,309. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

