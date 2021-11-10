DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.78 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and $3.36 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00071511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

