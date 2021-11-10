SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Insider Sells $689,445.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SKYW traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 233,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 16.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

