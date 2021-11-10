Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 676,812 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla stock traded up $44.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,067.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $864.90 and its 200 day moving average is $729.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.66 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

