Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,942. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

