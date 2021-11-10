Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells 9,446 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,934. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

