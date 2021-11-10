MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 10,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45.

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $21.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.96. 600,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.34 and a 12-month high of $586.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

