Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 454,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,249. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
