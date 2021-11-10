Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 454,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,249. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

