Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siltronic (WAF)

Siltronic (FRA: WAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/27/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/22/2021 – Siltronic was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of FRA WAF traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €137.35 ($161.59). The company had a trading volume of 10,574 shares. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €136.67 and its 200 day moving average is €139.53.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

