Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 574,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,029. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

