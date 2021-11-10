Bintex Futures (BNTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,441.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $99,636.09 and approximately $2,441.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.54 or 0.99420212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.51 or 0.07044902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

