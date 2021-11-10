Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 2,339,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

