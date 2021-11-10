Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 969,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,603. CME Group has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $4,749,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

