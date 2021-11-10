James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $205.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 482,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,068. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

