Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NYSE CURV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. Torrid has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,809,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

