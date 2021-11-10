The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

