PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

PAYS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 742,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,910. PaySign has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PaySign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of PaySign worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

