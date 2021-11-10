TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 7,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

