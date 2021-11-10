Ruff Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Ruff has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

