Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 1,033,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,962 shares of company stock worth $8,157,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

