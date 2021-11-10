Kusama Market Cap Hits $3.59 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $424.25 or 0.00652932 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $215.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00071694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.54 or 0.99420212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.51 or 0.07044902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

