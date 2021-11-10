Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. Enbridge reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,126. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Enbridge has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

