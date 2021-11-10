Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

